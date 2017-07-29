Green named associate municipal judge

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

Decatur attorney Barry Green has been appointed associate municipal judge for the city of Decatur.

The Decatur City Council made the appointment following a closed session during Monday’s regular meeting.

The council also approved a request by current Municipal Judge Ed Winfrey for a leave of absence.

Decatur City Manager Brett Shannon said after the meeting that because it was a personnel issue, he couldn’t go into too much detail about why Winfrey was taking a leave of absence. However, he did say that Winfrey was not currently eligible to serve as municipal judge due to rules set up when the city became a home rule city in 2003. Specifically, the home rule charter says the municipal judge must be a licensed attorney in good standing.

Winfrey has been municipal judge since 1990, Shannon said.

According to the council’s motion, Winfrey’s leave will be in effect until May 14, 2018, or until he becomes qualified to serve. If he is not eligible to serve by next May, he must resign.

Green previously served two terms as Wise County district attorney from 1993 to 2000.

Municipal judges only adjudicate Class C misdemeanors, Shannon said, usually dealing with traffic tickets received within the city or code enforcement issues.

