Grant bolsters pre-k programs

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Decatur, Paradise

Paradise, Decatur and Bridgeport pre-kindergarten teachers recently spent a day with national education presenter LeAnna Wolkis Goldstein at Paradise.

Goldstein discussed early childhood development with a focus on math and reading with the teachers, a topic that falls under the umbrella of the High Quality Pre-kindergarten Grant, which funded the presentation.

All three school districts received the grant. Its main purpose is to improve the qualifications of pre-kindergarten teachers through certifications and to enhance pre-existing pre-kindergarten programs, with the end goal of preparing children for kindergarten.

The grant also encourages parent engagement through required activities and programs.