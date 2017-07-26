Grant advances street project

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

The city of Bridgeport has received a grant to continue the Halsell Street Revitalization Project.

The $232,000 Rural Business Development Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will be used to repave the road from the midblock of 12th and Halsell to 13th and Halsell. The grant will also cover ADA-compliant sidewalks on the north and south sides of the street, new striping, lighting, landscaping and irrigation. The city will contribute $15,000 to the project.

The grant requires the project to be completed within a year. City Manager Jesica McEachern said the city’s engineer is currently working on plans for the project and bids for the construction will be accepted once those plans are complete.

There are two businesses on the portion of Halsell Street to be affected by reconstruction, and McEachern said both have alternate entrances from other roads.

The city invested $1.2 million on the first phase of the Halsell Street project, which repaved the road downtown, installed sidewalks and landscaping and added ADA-compliant handrails and ramps.

Some of the town’s main goals, according to Main Street Manager Tiffany Evans, are for Halsell Street to eventually become a tourist destination and to fill the downtown’s vacant buildings with businesses. According to a press release from the city, six new businesses have moved to Halsell Street in 2016 and 2017.