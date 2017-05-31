Grand jury indicts 23 people

A Wise County grand jury met May 18 and returned the following felony indictments:
Joseph Chase McGinnis, burglary of a habitation
David Ray McMurry, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Faith Elaine Parrish, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Patricia Ruiz, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old
Sara Ann Wade, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Kirsten Ashlee Weir, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old
Jami Danielle Hettinger, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old
Lesley Ann Matthews, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Shannon Ray Nunnery, money laundering $2,500-$30,000
Huu The Pham, money laundering $2,500-$30,000
Alfonso Reyes, obstruction or retaliation
Corey Evan Robeson, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Kristin Aileen Schroeder, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Phillip Edward Silvey, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury
Demetrius Deray Washington, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation
Daniel Wayne Whitaker, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation
Johnny Ray Smith, possession of controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)
Raymond S. Lemasters, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Alicia Marie Johnson, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
Chockie Lee Hightower III, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)
David Elliott Burney, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)
Brian Marshall Hopwood, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts); sexual assault of a child (three counts); indecency with a child sexual contact (one count)
Eric Delossantos Ortiz, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation