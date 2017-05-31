Grand jury indicts 23 people

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

A Wise County grand jury met May 18 and returned the following felony indictments:

Joseph Chase McGinnis, burglary of a habitation

David Ray McMurry, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Faith Elaine Parrish, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Patricia Ruiz, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old

Sara Ann Wade, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Kirsten Ashlee Weir, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old

Jami Danielle Hettinger, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old

Lesley Ann Matthews, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Shannon Ray Nunnery, money laundering $2,500-$30,000

Huu The Pham, money laundering $2,500-$30,000

Alfonso Reyes, obstruction or retaliation

Corey Evan Robeson, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Kristin Aileen Schroeder, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Phillip Edward Silvey, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury

Demetrius Deray Washington, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Daniel Wayne Whitaker, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Johnny Ray Smith, possession of controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Raymond S. Lemasters, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Alicia Marie Johnson, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Chockie Lee Hightower III, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

David Elliott Burney, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Brian Marshall Hopwood, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts); sexual assault of a child (three counts); indecency with a child sexual contact (one count)

Eric Delossantos Ortiz, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation