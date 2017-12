Grand jury hands down more than 75 indictments

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

A Wise County grand jury met Nov. 16 and returned the following felony indictments:

Rene Rodriguez Gonzolez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Malisa Geneane Carroll, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

James Clifton McGlothlin, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Juan Miguel Mendoza, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Clint Michael Miller, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Ashley Perea, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Cruz Francisco Perez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Paul Antwoin Petty, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Derrick Desmond Quintero, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams

Kelly Marie Hodgen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Patrick Allen Hostetter, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Diana Raquel Jasso, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Abubaker Khan Mohammad, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Richard Dewayne Blaylock, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Kei Kurihashi, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Logan Bowman, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Koby Michelle Kimbrough, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Ashley Reagan Lassen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

George Albert Lavigne II, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Steffi Lynne Lovass, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Jose Enrique Martinez Rangel, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Stephen Robert Brattis, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Adam Imad Dandis, possession of a controlled substance less than 20 abuse units

Sidney Dewayne Bullard, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Dylan Taylor Dunbar, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Howard S. Carter, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Shelby Lynn Coslow, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Cheyene Nicole Edwards, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Trevor James South, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Brandon Scott Fuller, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jessey Ray Gilley, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Nathanial Thomas Latham, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Corrina Lynn Goncalves, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jonathan Bruner, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Marquis Antonio Gray, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Robert Phillips Guy, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Sebastian Flores Rodriguez, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Justin Michael Hartigan, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

David Brandon Merrell, driving while intoxicated third or more

Sean Alexander Hays, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Bryce Andrew Hamilton, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Larisa Ann Dorgan, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Randy Watson Boyd, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Landon Phillip Allen, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Gregory Eugene Gordon, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Charles Wayne Lowe, driving while intoxicated third or more

Savannah Dell Lee, evading arrest/detention with vehicle (two counts)

Larry John Silva, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Hannah Estella Hegmann, burglary of a building

Jeb Lewis Stokes, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

David Allen Carlile, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jenna Delilah Swan, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Debra Davis Mohr, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

David Wayne Tanguis, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Sammy Bryce Cormier, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jonathan Lee Watkins, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Austin Lee Navarre, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Nia Danielle Watson, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Bonnie Gannuscio, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance 4-200 grams

Chloe Megan Wolf, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Steven Lewis Wright, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Leslie Bernard Willis, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Patrick Levine Bernie, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Gary Don York, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Clarissa Nell Richardson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Michael Shane Smith, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Kassi Sally Dee York, possession of a controlled substance less than 20 abuse units

Kent Philip Koblect, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Alva Lynn Briggles, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Jenny Renae Reaves, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams

Wayne Benard Kincade, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Joshua David Lane, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information 10-50 items

Sarah Elizabeth Zeh, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Joey Orlando Zaragoza, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Randi Michelle Jackson, fraud use/possession of identifying information 5-10 items

Calvin Charles Jones, forgery government/national institution/money/security (two counts)

Theron Ray Justice, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams

Timothy Everett Perry, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams

Jessica Nicole Shove, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old

*Editor’s note: Other indictments remained sealed as of Friday.