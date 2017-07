Grand jury hands down more than 50 indictments

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

Tags: Grand Jury Indictments

A Wise County grand jury met June 15 and returned the following felony indictments.

Sabrina Lashelle Thornton, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Jose Juan Romero Jr., assault family/household member with previous conviction

David Lynn Boyd, aggravated sexual assault of a child

Jonathan Lynn Givens, sexual assault of a child

Jesse Walker Taylor, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Shehym Leonel Naranjo, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Pablo Paulo Mendez, driving while intoxicated third or more

Preston Allen Jenkins, driving while intoxicated third or more

Robert Aaron Henshall, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Alton Kaleiho Graves, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Carlos Alberto Flores, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Carlos Alberto Flores, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Raven Monet Del Valle, burglary of a habitation

Seth Alan Bakker, theft of a firearm (two counts)

Denis Pereira Silva, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Daisy Elena Smart-Quintana, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Kasey Lynn Walraven, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Franklin Delano Watson II, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Clayton Robert Wilson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Derrick Krishon Rivers, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 28-200 grams (alprazolam)

Darrell Keith Rachal Jr., possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Tricia Machelle Reaves, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Marie Elizabeth Odom, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

April Alecia Peterson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Marisol Nadia Melendez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Marc Christopher Cannon, stalking

Lori Hartnagel McKinnie, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)

Jennifer Leal, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine)

Brandie Ann Jensen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Stephen Alexander Kornman, possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams (THC)

Ronald Gene Fergason, possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds

Tommie Michael Dodson, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Armani Gabrie-L Da-Lamon, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Thea Kristine Carsten, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Nicholas Jess Carpenter Jr., possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams (methamphetamine)

Krystal Danielle Bradley, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Michael James Barnett, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Katie Marie Loper, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Katie Marie Loper, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (oxycodone)

Crystal Maria Torres, possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds

Do Kyun Kim, possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds

Jennifer Ji Hudson, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 1-4 grams (cocaine)

William Joseph Marcet, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 1-4 grams (cocaine)

Ross Scott Taylor, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Lucius Ray Freas, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Julie Elaine Franklin, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Jeffery Eugene Kline, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Peter Song Hang, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Nourak Chanthalangsy, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Sasha Marie Carter, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Jason Alan Campbell, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Justin Bradley Rogers, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Cory Skye Browning, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)