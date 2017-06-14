Governor to appoint Fostel’s replacement

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint someone to replace the late District Judge John Fostel, and according to Press Secretary John Wittman, they’re already accepting applications.

“Anyone can apply, and we’re encouraging as many folks to apply as possible,” he said.

Those interested in the post must submit an appointment application, state bar and judicial conduct release, and an extensive judicial questionnaire, which asks 45 questions ranging from background information to legal theory. Each applicant also has to submit a resume and photograph. (Instructions are online at wcmess.com/appoint.)

Letters of recommendation are not required but may be submitted.

Wittman said there is no application deadline. He explained that a group of eight to 10 people who work in the Governor’s Appointments Office review the applications and recommendations and invite the best candidates to Austin for interviews.

They then make a recommendation to Abbott. Wittman added that Sen. Craig Estes must first approve the recommendation prior to the formal appointment.

There is no deadline to complete the process.

“Sometimes it takes two weeks, sometimes two months,” Wittman said. “It’s an important decision, and the governor wants to make sure the best person is appointed.”

As of Tuesday, one application had been turned into the Appointments Office.

Local attorneys Paul Belew and Brock Smith reached out the Messenger within the last three days, indicating they are interested in the position.

Until the vacancy is filled, visiting judges will be assigned to the 271st District Court, appointed by Judge David L. Evans with the 8th Administrative Judicial Reg