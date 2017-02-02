Going live: Student broadcast uses new Facebook feature

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Rann Elementary

Decatur’s Rann Elementary has merged the traditional morning school announcements with the world of social media.

Students now use Facebook Live, a live-streaming video service, to inform their fellow students and teachers about the latest campus news of the day.

“We used to do announcements over the intercom, and it would be (Assistant Principal) Kaci (Cook) or me,” said Rann Principal Melonie Christian. “But we wanted to let our kids own it. It’s their building.”

Last semester students on the broadcast crews were creating videos to show to their classmates, but they would run into problems. Christian said they had problems loading the videos to YouTube. And while the students could interview different people around the school, it was taking them away from regular class time.

Then over the Christmas break, Christian said she saw another school using Facebook Live and decided to give it a try.

Each week, a different group of students delivers the daily announcements, which includes the cafeteria menu, joke of the day, weather, announcements in Spanish, pledges to the United States and Texas flags, a moment of silence and a patriotic song.

And it all takes place without taking away classroom time.

“They come in around 7:30 and look at the board for announcements,” Christian said. ” … It’s one take, and we’re done.”

While the videos are streamed live, you can also go back and watch the videos later on the school’s Facebook page.

The new format has been a hit with the students.

“They love to go back and watch themselves on Facebook and see how many views they got,” Christian said.