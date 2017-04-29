Going for gold: Special athletes blaze a trail to state meet

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017



In just its second season, Wise County’s special needs track program is sending competitors to the state meet.

Every team member qualified for the contest by placing at a two-day area meet earlier this month, which represents both a success and a logistical challenge for the young group.

The meet will be held at the University of Texas at Arlington Memorial Day Weekend.

“We knew our team was doing good,” said assistant coach Amy Justiss. “All season we haven’t had anybody get worse than fourth place. So we knew everybody was doing good, but we didn’t expect everyone to advance to state.”

Justiss said the program has had a huge impact on her daughter and her teammates. Events include softball throwing, tennis ball throwing, wheelchair races, assisted walking and 50-meter, 100-meter and 200-meter running. The program is hoping to also form a relay team and have athletes to compete in shot put and long jump events next year.

“They get to participate in something where nobody’s looking at them funny,” she said. “Nobody’s making fun of them. Nobody’s putting them down for what they’re doing and how they have to compete or how long it takes them to run an event.”

The program is led by head coach Charli Franks and aided by Alvord ISD Athletic Director Pete Hart, who opens the school district’s facility for practice and offers insight when possible.

Franks said coaching the team has been a heartwarming experience.

“It brings me to tears to see them strive,” Franks said. “They’re so happy to be recognized when they receive their awards. It’s like they’re winning the World Series.”

Franks singled out Gregory Altz and Kyle Boher as two of the team’s top area performances.

“This is just our second year,” she said. “We competed against 1,200 others and everyone medaled.”

Justiss said Franks and Hart should be recognized for their contributions.

“They work so hard for this team but don’t receive enough credit,” Justiss said. “If the weather’s bad on the weekend, they take time out of their week to make sure the kids are able to get their practice in.”

The program spent between $1,400 and $1,600 to fund the team’s area meet trip. Many competitors will require their own hotel room or other accommodations to travel overnight, and Justiss said the team has a series of fundraisers planned in May to help raise the money needed for the trip. Fundraiser information will run in future issues of the Messenger.

But Justiss said the benefits to competitors is worth the expense. Participation in the program, which has doubled in size from last year, has made a massive difference in the lives of the athletes.

“To watch a kid that started out a few years ago that didn’t like being touched and didn’t like having contact with anybody, now be the first one to come up and want to hug you when he finishes running – that’s big for them,” she said. “That’s a big, major opening.”

Results for the Area 11 meet are as follows:

Ashley Roscoe: 4th 50-meter run, 4th softball throw

Carmelo Palacios: 4th 100-meter run, 3rd softball throw

Jordan King: 2nd 100-meter run, 7th softball throw

Dejai Justiss: 2nd 50-meter run, 2nd softball throw

Nick Allison: 2nd 25-meter wheelchair race, 2nd softball throw

Becki Hinson: 5th 50-meter walk, 4th softball throw

Johnny Hardy: 3rd 100-meter run, 1st in softball throw

Jason Franks: 3rd in assisted walk, 2nd softball throw

Kyle Boher: 3rd in 200-meter run, 1st in softball throw

Brandon Winans: 4th 50-meter run, 3rd softball throw

Jacob Salazar: 2nd 50-meter run, 4th in softball throw

Heather Splawn: 3rd 25-meter walk, 1st softball throw

Richard Splawn: 4th 50-meter, 1st softball throw

Gregory Altz: 2nd 50-meter walk, 4th softball throw

Kristan Largent: 4th 50-meter, 4th softball throw