Gift of a lifetime: Teacher gives colleague needed organ

By David Talley | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Slidell

For nine years Bowie High School teacher Ronnie Mund lived with at or around 20 percent kidney function.

“You don’t really look like there’s anything wrong with you, but you just don’t have a lot of get up and go,” Mund said. “You don’t get rid of the toxins, so you’re tired and your joints hurt all the time. Little things get to be a challenge.”

Mund, a Slidell resident, has FSGS, a very rare autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys’ filtering units, causing permanent damage or failure. Transplants are reserved for patients whose kidneys consistently function below 20 percent, meaning he couldn’t secure a place on a donation list.

“It would fluctuate on either side of it for several months off and on,” he said. “It finally got down and stayed down. I knew about two years ago. All of my kids are the wrong blood type. My wife couldn’t. None of my brothers or sisters could for medical reasons. I had two or three childhood friends of mine that had volunteered to do it and they couldn’t for medical reasons. Starting back on the second year of getting retested and that’s when it happened.

“Of course I’d joke at the beginning of the year, ‘automatic ‘A’ for anybody that’s O positive.'”

The “it” in this context was a discussion with colleague Candace Mercer at a staff in-service meeting last fall. Mercer, an Alvord resident, asked Munn about his situation, knowing her friend and fellow workplace prankster was waiting on a long list for a needed donation.

“I was like, ‘how’s it going? Have you found anybody?'” Mercer said. “He thought they’d found somebody, but it had fallen through. I’m a universal blood donor, so I wondered if I could. It all worked out.”

Testing revealed Mercer could donate, but while she was eager to help her friend, she had to overcome her own personal reservations about the operation.

“I’m a very anxious person,” she said. “I’m very high-anxiety. I had my gall bladder out a couple years ago, and I said I’d never have surgery again unless it was life or death. My husband and I actually prayed about it, and I was upset and I was crying. This was before I learned I was a perfect match. I said, ‘what if one of my kids needs a kidney one day? What if my mom needs it? What if you need it?’ He just told me, ‘we can’t live on what if.’

“We got to talking about it, and I talked to my pastor about it. There’s nowhere in the Bible that says stock up on everything you have so that if you need it later you’ll have it and then whatever is left over give that. It just says to give. I kind of have put that in my mind, and it’s what’s really helped me not be anxious, because it’s going to be fine. I’ve been totally at peace with it, and I feel great about it.”

Because they’re so close, Mercer and Munn have made for an interesting dynamic for Baylor University Medical Center’s transplant team. Laws dictate what personal patient information is available to others, but the two often share things they wouldn’t otherwise know.

“They’re really funny when they call us from Baylor, because ‘the recipient’ is always how they refer to Mr. Munn,” Mercer said. “And I’ll say, ‘oh yeah, Ronnie?’ Or when I get a test done they’ll call and say ‘I just talked to Mr. Munn about this, but I’m sure he’s already in your room.'”

Munn agreed.

“They’d say, ‘we can’t tell you this because of her confidentiality,'” he said. “She’d just come in and tell me.”

The two scheduled their surgery for Tuesday, June 6, so it wouldn’t impact teaching. That was something Mercer said her students asked about when they were told about the procedure.

“They kept asking, ‘are you going to get paid to do it?'” she said. “They wanted to at least know if I was going to get time off.”

But neither of those things were a part of the decision for Mercer. When questioned about the decision by family members, Mercer explained that family is exactly why she feels the need to donate.

“This is what I tell everyone, Ronnie’s our papa bear at school,” Mercer said. “He’s like my dad at school. But he has these beautiful daughters that don’t have kids yet. He’s going to be the best grandpa ever. And he needs to have the opportunity, and those kids need to have him.”

As of press time Friday, both Mercer and Munn had been discharged from the hospital and said they were feeling strong. Looking forward, they’re both hoping the experience can help bring information to others who could potentially donate. Mercer said many people have misconceptions about what kidney donors can and can’t do after the operation. She won’t be under any dietary restrictions, she said.

“There’s so many people that are on the waiting list and it’s not anything they did to their body,” she said. “They didn’t damage their body or ruin their liver or their kidney and now they’re asking for another one. That’s what they got dealt. People can help. They can change that.”