Full week of events slated for Reunion

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017
Preparing for Party

PREPARING FOR PARTY – Joey Christian lays sod in front of his family’s cabin at Joe Wheeler Park in preparation for the Old Settlers Reunion, which starts Monday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Wise County Old Settlers Reunion returns next week, and that means nightly entertainment at the pavilion.

There will be plenty of country music, and the annual gospel night will be held Wednesday.

The Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s “Put Yo Money Where Yo Mouth Is” Washer tournament will take place on Tuesday night.

A carnival featuring food, games, music and fun activities will be open Monday through Saturday. Carnival ride bracelets for Monday and Tuesday are $15 and $20 for Wednesday through Saturday.

Parking costs $5.

Here’s the full list of nightly activities:

  • Monday, 7-8:30 p.m., Lawson Harris and Kathryn Stredwick; 8:30-10 p.m., Jarrod Morris
  • Tuesday, Washer Tournament, registration 5:30-6:45 p.m., tournament at 7
  • Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., The Hinkles
  • Thursday, DJ Joey Alcantar
  • Friday, 9-11 p.m., Kody West; 11 p.m.-1 a.m., Austin Allsup
  • Saturday, 9-11 p.m., JB and the Moonshine Band; 11 p.m.-1 a.m., Phil Hamilton

The Reunion Grounds are located in Joe Wheeler Park on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur.

Reunion map


