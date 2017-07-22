Full week of events slated for Reunion

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tags: Reunion

Wise County Old Settlers Reunion returns next week, and that means nightly entertainment at the pavilion.

There will be plenty of country music, and the annual gospel night will be held Wednesday.

The Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s “Put Yo Money Where Yo Mouth Is” Washer tournament will take place on Tuesday night.

A carnival featuring food, games, music and fun activities will be open Monday through Saturday. Carnival ride bracelets for Monday and Tuesday are $15 and $20 for Wednesday through Saturday.

Parking costs $5.

Here’s the full list of nightly activities:

Monday, 7-8:30 p.m., Lawson Harris and Kathryn Stredwick; 8:30-10 p.m., Jarrod Morris

Tuesday, Washer Tournament, registration 5:30-6:45 p.m., tournament at 7

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., The Hinkles

Thursday, DJ Joey Alcantar

Friday, 9-11 p.m., Kody West; 11 p.m.-1 a.m., Austin Allsup

Saturday, 9-11 p.m., JB and the Moonshine Band; 11 p.m.-1 a.m., Phil Hamilton

The Reunion Grounds are located in Joe Wheeler Park on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur.