From fee to free: DPS reverses plan to charge for crime lab after sheriffs consider billing for prisoners

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Wise County Sheriff's Office

Local law enforcement agencies spoke, and the governor listened.

And then he acted.

A week after the Texas Department of Public Safety announced local law enforcement agencies would be required to pay for use of the state crime labs starting Sept. 1, concerns expressed by rural police chiefs and sheriffs – including Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin – have led to a reversal of the decision.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that he was requesting the DPS drop its request to charge fees for services provided by the state’s crime labs that had previously been offered at no cost to local agencies. Those services include forensic analysis performed on controlled substances, toxicology, DNA evidence submissions and biological specimens to detect the presence of alcohol, according to DPS Director Steven McCraw.

“DPS’ crime lab is vital to the public safety of Texas,” Abbott said in the letter to McCraw. “It provides expert analysis and testimony of physical evidence collected at crime scenes across the state. Under no circumstances will I allow the 13 crime labs that DPS operates across the state to be underfunded. However, I firmly believe it is premature to charge a fee at this time.”

Within hours, DPS Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Services Robert J. Bodisch sent a letter to law enforcement agencies Friday announcing the department’s decision to continue to allow local law enforcement agencies to use the crime labs at no cost.

In response to DPS’ original announcement on July 20 regarding the crime lab fees, Akin announced Tuesday that the Wise County Sheriff’s Office jail would begin charging DPS and all other state agencies $50 per day/per inmate to house their prisoners. The WCSO also planned to charge DPS for medical costs, court transport, extra blankets, toiletries and any injuries their prisoners may cause the jailers, Akin announced in a Facebook post on his personal page.

“We are only passing along our cost,” he wrote. “We have no intent to profit from our law enforcement relationship.”

On Thursday, prior to the DPS decision to reverse the fee requirement, Akin said he and other local law enforcement agencies across the state were caught off guard by the announcement made last week that in six weeks, DPS would begin charging for the use of the crime labs.

The sheriff explained that the state recoups much of the costs in the form of restitution paid by defendants when they plead guilty in court, but the new fees would have required agencies such as his to pay for the services up front.

The financial impact of the new fees would have been $60,000 to $100,000 per year at the sheriff’s office, he estimated.

Before becoming sheriff in 2016, Akin spent 27 years employed by DPS, as a trooper, narcotics agent and Texas Ranger, prior to his retirement. He said DPS was created to assist those agencies tasked with the responsibility of law enforcement: local police departments and sheriff’s offices.

“DPS was assigned to assist. Now based on what I’ve seen on this fee schedule, they no longer seek to assist. They are seeking to capitalize off our law enforcement relationship,” he said Thursday.

The sheriff said he wanted to make clear that he takes no issue with local troopers and other personnel assigned to Wise County by DPS – “They are an important part of what we are trying to accomplish here,” he said – but he did take issue with DPS leaders in Austin as well as legislators in regards to budget priorities.

“When you think about their (DPS) budget compared to mine, they’re spending $800 million on the border to send troopers and protect the border with Mexico, and they are starting their troopers at $20,000 more per year than what I can pay my deputies,” he said.

In his announcement last week, McCraw said that new fees came about because of a change in the way the DPS state crime lab system is funded in the fiscal year 2018-2019 General Appropriation Act (GAA). Rider 58 of the GAA directs the agency to collect up to $11,540,852 in fees from agencies who use the crime labs, McCraw stated in the announcement.

However, Abbott said in his letter that a “proper reading of Rider 58 does not mandate that DPS charge a fee for the use of its crime lab services. Rather, the rider appropriates the use of up to $11.5 million in fees collected should DPS decide to charge a fee.”

Akin’s action also drew the attention of a group of state legislators who mentioned the WCSO’s response in a letter sent to the Legislative Budget Board Thursday seeking to use funds from the $800 million appropriated by the Legislature for DPS use in border security.

The letter, signed by State Representatives Roland Gutierrez, Tracy King, Poncho Nevarez, Mary Gonzalez, Cesar Blanco, Justin Rodriguez, Sergio Mu oz and Terry Canales, requested the state’s Legislative Budget Board analyze the situation to see if money in the appropriation could be utilized for forensic services, relieving the need for fees to be assessed on local law enforcement.

“This policy will stand to negatively impact statewide public safety,” the letter stated. “Efforts to crack down on sex trafficking, organized cartel activity, drug smuggling and sexual assault offenses will be stymied. Homicide investigations will be impeded, and cold cases being diligently worked upon by local law enforcement will remain unsolved.

“It also stands to create a negative fiscal impact to the state. The recent decision by the Wise County Sheriff’s Department to now levy a daily fee on DPS for individuals held in county facilities will no doubt be reciprocated by local law enforcement across the state in order to address this new unfunded mandate, leading to frayed relationships and budgetary chaos.”

Following Friday’s announcement, Gutierrez thanked the governor for his quick response to their letter.

“Had this fee been put in place, criminal investigations would have been compromised, making Texans less safe. This situation shows why it is so important to talk to sheriffs on the ground first, before making a decision that could delay murder cases,” Gutierrez said in a statement.

Friday afternoon, Akin said he was happy with the reversal and believed DPS had made the right decision.

“I feel no reason to move forward with charging the $50 per day to house DPS prisoners,” he said.

He added that he had received several calls from other sheriffs around the state following media reports of his prisoner fee announcement.

“All supported the same proposed action in their counties,” Akin said. “I think word got back to Austin.”