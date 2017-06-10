Friendships bloom at Sonflower Camp

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Sonflower Camp

After attending Sonflower Camp several times, Daniel Robinson really got a chance to shine this year.

Robinson hit the stage to play the harmonica accompaniment for the camp’s musical acts, showing off his skills. His favorite piece is “Amazing Grace,” but he’ll be glad to sing, dance and play to any song.

Robinson is one of many campers who returns year after year to Sonflower Camp for a chance to socialize with other special needs individuals. He’s made a lot of friends at camp, but one stands out to Robinson.

“Gina is the best one,” he said.

Gina Robertson started volunteering at Sonflower Camp eight years ago with her granddaughters, hoping to teach them a lesson about service and getting out of their comfort zones. They all kept coming back because they loved camp so much.

“I like getting to see all the friends,” Robertson said. “They’re so sweet, and they know you by name and they recognize you.”

Though Sonflower Camp has grown since it first started in 1999, the relationships built between campers and volunteers have been a constant. Some pairs, like Robertson and Robinson, see each other every year. Others are just starting out.

Savannah Donahue lives next to Andrea Duwe, Sonflower Camp’s organizer. Duwe convinced her to volunteer for the first time this summer. Donahue partnered with Claire Edwards, and soon found herself feeling attached to both the younger girl and the camp.

“I wasn’t sure what it was going to be like, but I will definitely be coming again,” Donahue said.

“I would encourage everyone to volunteer because their life will be changed. There’s so much love here.”