Free and reduced-price meal policy

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Boyd, Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur, Paradise

Alvord, Boyd, Bridgeport, Chico, Decatur and Paradise school districts will provide free and reduced-price meals for children served under the current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone upon request.

Criteria for free and reduced-price meal benefits:

Income: Household income is at or below the income eligibility levels.

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out a free and reduced-price meal application and return it to Shelly Laaser, director of child nutrition, P.O. Box 92308, Paradise, TX, 76023. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information: names of all household members; amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member; last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a Social Security number, check the box for “No Social Security number;” and signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.

Categorical or automatic eligibility: Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

The districts are working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. The districts will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have or any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Shelly Laaser, 940-433-2327.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Program participant: Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced by a declared disaster; child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, districts will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the reviewing official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the reviewing official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to their district’s superintendent.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the current income eligibility guidelines.