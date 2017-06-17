Foundation purchases new beds

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Wise Health Foundation, Wise Regional Health System

The Wise Health Foundation (WHF) recently approved purchasing 30 Hill-Rom Versacare hospital beds that will be placed on the medical surgical unit on the fourth floor of Wise Health System (WHS).

According to WHS President and CEO Jason Wren, the beds currently on the fourth floor were installed at the original opening of the hospital 10 years ago and were in need of replacement.

“We are grateful for the Foundation’s continued commitment to the hospital through the purchase of equipment that enhances the quality of care for our patients,” Wren said.

The new beds, which cost $234,724, feature the latest technology with a Point-of-Care control panel that features easy-to-read digital displays and simple icons for patients to easily change their bed position. They can also be adjusted to an optimal height for patient care with full functionality even in the lowest position.

Patient safety is built into the bed system with lighting that offers caregivers a visual indication of the safety of the bed, including the status of side rails, brakes and proper bed positioning. An exit alarm with advanced sensitivity detects whether the patient is lying in bed, sitting on the edge of the bed or is out of bed. The lengths of the beds are also extendable allowing for a more comfortable stay for taller patients.

“The donation of the beds is a reflection of the mission of the Wise Health Foundation and the generous donations of those who have supported the Wise Health Foundation throughout the years,” said Bill Brimmer, WHF chairman. “We sincerely hope the new beds will provide a more comfortable environment for the patients, so they may rest and recover more fully during their stay.”