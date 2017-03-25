Former bus driver sentenced

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A former Bridgeport school bus driver pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child Tuesday in 271st District Court.

Leonard Satanta Bradford, 43, of Bridgeport entered a guilty plea to sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14 years old. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Bradford faced a punishment range of 25 to 99 years or life for the first degree felony offense.

Upon his release from prison, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Bradford was arrested in January of 2016 after a co-worker discovered possible child pornography on his laptop at Bridgeport ISD, where Bradford was employed as a bus driver.

Investigators also found non-pornographic images of at least three female children from Bridgeport, apparently taken from social media.

During follow-up interviews after his arrest, Bradford admitted being sexually attracted to young children.

Bradford had driven children to the city pool for two years as part of the city’s summer camp program, and he would also swim with the kids. He admitted to holding children against him several times because it “excited” him, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

According to court documents, his victims were ages 9, 10 and 11.

Bradford has remained in the Wise County Jail since his arrest last January.