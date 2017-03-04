Former Alvord city official pleads guilty to theft

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Crime

A former Alvord public works director recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft of fuel using city cash.

Court records show that Ricky Wilson Jr., 41, of Decatur pleaded guilty in county court Feb. 17 to theft Class C and given one day of community supervision by County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Melton Cude. Another court record filed Feb. 21 shows that Wilson successfully completed his deferred adjudication/probation.

The court documents also show that Wilson paid $179.60 in restitution by Feb. 17.

He also was fined $200, a Class C misdemeanor carries a maximum $500 fine, and ordered to pay $206 in court costs.

Wilson, who was the Alvord public works director at the time, was arrested Jan. 12, 2016, for the Class B misdemeanor charge of theft $100-$749.99. According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilson used a city gas card to put fuel in a family member’s vehicle. The thefts, which were captured on surveillance videos, are alleged to have happened twice, on Dec. 22 and Dec. 28, 2015, at Alvord Express.

Both transactions totaled $124.31, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

Wilson was fired from the city on the day of his arrest.