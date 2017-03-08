Forest Service to hold public meeting

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Tags: LBJ Grasslands, U.S. Forest Service

The U.S. Forest Service will hold a series of public meetings this month to revise its plans for managing recreation, vegetation, fish and wildlife, water and cultural assets in Texas.

The future of Wise County’s LBJ National Grasslands will be included in discussions, which begin with a public feedback session Monday, March 20, at the Decatur Civic Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

District Ranger Jeff Stoney said the Forest Service’s Land and Resource Management Plan sees revision every 10 to 15 years. According to the Forest Service’s website, the current plan “no longer represents the current needs of the forest and neighboring communities” due to changes in demographics, oil and gas technologies, declining budgets and public expectations for public lands.

In a Forest Service release, Texas Forest Supervisor Eddie Taylor said the overall process will take several years to evaluate future trends and social, economic, and ecological sustainability.

“This marks the beginning of a multi-year planning process, which starts with a comprehensive assessment of conditions and opportunities on the national forests and grasslands to help identify and evaluate relevant information,” Taylor said. “After this assessment is concluded later this year, the next step is to draft a revised forest plan, including the development of an environmental impact statement. Public involvement and collaboration will continue throughout the process.”

The meeting is open to interested individuals and entities, including private landowners, other federal and state agencies, businesses and local government officials. State and local Forest Service representatives will be in attendance. Stoney said while his office is always open to visitors, the meeting represents an opportunity to really meet with the public and he’s hoping for a strong turnout.

To be added to the forest plan mailing list or to submit comments and information to the planning team, send an email to: Texasplanrev@fs.fed.us or call the supervisor’s office at 936-639-8501. Contact the Caddo/LBJ National Grasslands office at 940-627-5475.