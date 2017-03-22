Forest Service holds public planning meeting

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: LBJ Grasslands

Despite reported declines in federal budgets, North Texans are still eager to get involved with maintaining and improving Wise County’s natural resources, a focus group concluded Monday.

More than 35 area residents had the chance to visit with U.S. Forest Service officials at the Decatur Civic Center in the first of a series of meetings as the agency revises its plans for management of forests and grasslands in Texas. Expanding volunteer and conservation education opportunities were among the top issues brought up by attendees.

Wise County’s Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands, which is made up of more than 20,000 acres and 75 miles of multi-use trails, were included in the talks. Natural Resources and Planning Team Leader Rob Potts, who led the meeting, said the management plan was last revised in 1996, and he’d like to see it changed to better benefit Texas’ national grasslands.

“The existing plan didn’t focus on the grasslands as much as it should have,” Potts said. “We’re hoping to see that change and Texas’ grasslands brought up as an equal partner to its forests.”

Potts added the plan could also be improved to better serve youth and rural communities.

The Forest Service planning process takes around four years and includes assessment, development and monitoring phases, he said. After introducing the process, Potts solicited questions from the audience. Along with education and volunteering, communication and natural resource preservation were also leading issues mentioned. Several landowners living near the grasslands asked to be notified when prescribed burns take place so they can remain home to evacuate animals if needed. Further education on why burns are conducted was also listed as a general concern.

“If I could emphasize one thing, it’s communication,” Potts said.

The revision process will continue with more data gathering and additional meetings around the state.

To contact the Caddo/LBJ National Grasslands office, call 940-627-5475. For information, visit fs.usda.gov/detail/texas/landmanagement/planning.