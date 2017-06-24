For the love of the music; Singer competes in Billy Bob’s karaoke competition

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Diana Lynn Howard has performed on the stage at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth as part of a group, but this weekend she’ll get the spotlight all to herself.

The singer from Paradise will perform in Billy Bob’s World’s Largest Karaoke Fest and Competition, which starts 6 p.m. this Sunday. Howard is one of 40 singers who qualified for the first round, and 20 will move on to the finals on Aug. 13 to compete for the $10,000 winner’s prize.

“I sing country music better than anything,” said Howard, “but karaoke allowed me to broaden my horizons because I love classical rock-n-roll.”

Howard qualified for the contest by submitting an audition tape of her cover of country artist Wanda Jackson’s “Right or Wrong” to The Wolf radio station. Howard, who’s been performing in earnest since 1979, said she was very excited to be selected.

“For once in my life my age didn’t work against me,” Howard said. “They should always pick people based on talent.”

She’ll sing “Right or Wrong” with a live band backing her Sunday.

“I’ve done karaoke and I’ve played in a band, so how hard could it be?” she joked. “When you’re doing karaoke the music’s going and you’ve just got to jump in; there’s no falling behind.”

Supporters can help Howard advance by attending the competition and cheering loudly for her performance, as the judges will take into consideration a crowd component. Tickets are $10 to see Howard and the other contestants perform on the famous Billy Bob’s stage.

“I’ve always loved singing, ever since I was a tot,” Howard said.

“Going to honky-tonks, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. It’s just for the sheer love of the music.”