Food trucks prove popular draw

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Open for Business

OPEN FOR BUSINESS – Large crowds filled Main Street Saturday at the first Eighter from Decatur Food Truck Challenge. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Organizers of the first Eighter From Decatur Food Truck Challenge held this past weekend are pleased with its success.

The event, sponsored by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, drew 18 food vendors and approximately 3,000 to 3,500 visitors, according to Chamber Executive Director Misty Hudson.

“That was our goal,” Hudson said. “We thought 18 trucks was amazing for our first year. And we’re definitely pleased with how everyone reacted to it. It seems like everyone is into the food trucks. It’s the hot thing right now.”

The food truck challenge was held Saturday and coincided with Decatur Main Street’s first Cruise Nights on the Courthouse Square event of the year. Hudson said both events seemed to draw good crowds.

Main Street was closed to traffic, and Hudson said that allowed people to safely walk between the two events.

The food truck challenge seemed popular with vendors as well.

“I think they were pretty pleased. We actually had text messages the next day from several of the trucks saying they will be back next year, that they had a great experience,” Hudson said.

Grand Prize Winners

GRAND PRIZE WINNERS – Jenny Castor and Brian Latner with Luckybee Kitchen won the $5,000 grand prize at Saturday’s food truck challenge. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

It turns out that the grand prize winner, Luckybee Kitchen from Fort Worth, was also competing in its first food truck challenge. Jenny Castor said the business has been in operation for a year and felt like a change of scenery.

“I was super impressed with how organized everything was and how friendly everyone was. It was a really great experience,” she said.

The trucks sold a minimum 2-ounce sample of their signature dishes 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Castor said they sold their non-traditional Monte Cristo. It was so popular that they sold out before the trucks could sell their full menus from 4 to 9 p.m.

Most Spirited

MOST SPIRITED – Joselio Sobrinho and Edgar Suriano with Flaming Grill Barbecue won the award for Most Spirited. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Other winners included:

  • Ooowwweee Wangz and Catfish – Most Unique Food
  • Flaming Grill Barbecue – Most Spirited
  • King Street Grill – People’s Choice Award
  • Jenny Lynn’s BBQ – Best BBQ
  • The Beignet Bus – Best Sweet Treat

Hudson said a date has already been set for the next Eighter from Decatur Food Truck Challenge: May 5, 2018.

Castor said the Luckybee Kitchen plans to be there.

Tasty Treat

TASTY TREAT – Regi Rouse and Lily enjoy a bite during Saturday’s event, which drew an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 people. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


