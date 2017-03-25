Flying the friendly skies: Teacher uses drone to put galaxy in perspective

By David Talley | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

In science teacher Scott Bickers’ universe, Earth and its sun are less than a half-mile apart.

That’s the distance between the Alvord water tower at the intersection of Farm Road 1655 and U.S. 81/287 and a bench across the highway at the intersection of Stadium Drive and Mosley Lane near the elementary school.

Using the water tower as the sun in a scale model, Bickers can plot the entire solar system heading south along 287, ending with dwarf planet Pluto on the car lot at Karl Klement Ford in Decatur. Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars all fall on or near school district property.

“It really shows the kids these inner planets are really close,” the Alvord Middle School teacher said. “These outer planets are way out there.”

To document the large-scale project, he’ll use a remote-controlled helicopter drone with a video camera attachment. He’s hoping to get started after students finish standardized testing.

With Bickers behind the controls, the drone has already lent itself to several classroom lessons.

“I’ve got this thing that’s local and applicable. Now I can take what’s out there and bring it in here,” he said. “We can’t always take a field trip to see these things, but I can still show them.”

It started with a conversation with then-middle school Principal Michael Thurman. Bickers mentioned several students who owned small drones asking to play with them in class.

“I hate to discourage play,” he said. “Play is how you discover, in my mind. I encourage that.”

The two decided a full-size drone could actually play an educational role in the classroom.

An early example includes mapping out erosion patterns in the nearby Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands. Bickers, who also drives an afternoon bus route in the grasslands noticed a growing canyon near a roadway. Watching the depression deepen daily, the science teacher devised a plan to photograph and map the landform so students could localize textbook content. He said prescribed burning by the U.S. Forest Service can also be part of the lesson.

“One of the things in my TEKS is ecological succession,” he said. “You have a forest fire and nature comes back. I could go up there and take pictures, which I’ve done, like ‘here it is all black ‘and ‘here it is green.’ But a drone I can program to orbit. I can say, orbit this hill, like Ball Knob Hill, which they just burned. It’ll take a video, which I can edit to morph through a five-minute video and show the succession. It’s ‘Planet Earth,’ Hollywood-grade projects we can do right here.”

In an “extreme” take on the classic egg drop experiment, Bickers and a class used the drone to lift an iPod in a padded coffee can to 400 feet before dropping it and using accelerometers to measure the accelerations as it fell. Using Newton’s second law of motion (force equals mass times acceleration), the class could then calculate the forces of impact.

The solar system model will allow Bickers to pursue an even more complicated task, though. He’s hoping to fly the drone along the 287 corridor with students in place where each planet would be to produce an ultimate video to show future classes.

“For me to do that flight, I would have to move with the drone and fly it from planet to planet and have someone there to have kids at each planet to wave and mark the spot,” he said. “If you were doing that with a car and you time-lapsed that, it would be garbled and shaky, but with that drone, I can keep the camera locked on that water tower and watch it fade as we zoom out.”

He also has a permanent, physical documentation of the project planned – plaques marking each planet’s location with a QR code or website link with more data, including the location of the next planet and the video.

“They can stand there and look back at that water tower and say, ‘OK, Earth would be a marble and that would be the sun and it would be this far away,'” he said.

“It makes it real for them.”