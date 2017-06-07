Fishing derby set for Saturday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Tags: LBJ Grasslands

The Decatur Rotary Club and U.S. Forest Service will host the 2017 Kid’s All-American Fishing Derby this Saturday at the Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands north of Decatur.

Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. at Black Creek Lake. Fishing is open from 8 to 11 a.m. with prizes awarded between 11:30 and noon. Entry is free.

Bait, cane fishing poles, hot dogs and drinks will be provided. Prizes will be awarded in three age groups for largest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught.

Call the U.S. Forest Service District Office at 940-627-5475 for information.