First-year exhibitor wins grand champ

By David Talley | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Decatur, FFA, Youth Fair

In just her first year showing, Alvord FFA’s Aliyah Nichols has claimed top honors at the Wise County Youth Fair.

The Alvord High School sophomore’s European market steer was named grand champion Friday after competing in the Fort Worth Stock Show last month.

“It’s super exciting,” Nichols said. “This is my first year to show.”

Nichols said at first she wasn’t sure what to do but worked diligently with family members and teachers to hone in on her animal’s best features.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing when I started,” she said. “I had a lot of great people behind me.”

Nichols took a moment to relish her victory, but she was already thinking about the next show. The first-year competitor will head south for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in two weeks.

Carson Read of Decatur FFA won reserve champion steer.

Other Youth Fair grand champions include:

Lyndi Luttrull, Decatur FFA, market hog

Dustin Meadows, Paradise 4-H, market wether

Rebecca Lambert, Paradise 4-H, market lamb

Ramey Walther, Decatur FFA, meat pen rabbits

Allison Cox, Paradise 4-H, broilers

All grand champions, reserve champions and other winning projects will be sold in the Youth Fair auction at 1 p.m. Saturday in the show arena.