Fire rips through mobile home

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Tags: Briar

Firefighters were called to 313 County Road 4869 near Briar just before midnight Saturday as a blaze devoured a mobile home.

Boyd Firefighter Mason Del Castillo, who is also a shift supervisor, said the house was fully involved when the first crew arrived.

Initial reports on the police scanner indicated there might have been a small explosion, but Del Castillo said that wasn’t true.

“There was some popping when we got here … it could have been leftover fireworks or maybe ammunition,” he said. “But there was no actual explosion.”

Jeff Doughty with the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The homeowner, Paul Perkins, was not at the property when the fire started.

In addition to Boyd, Cottondale, Decatur, Newark, Paradise, Rhome and Briar/Reno fire departments were on scene, as well as Wise County EMS and a sheriff’s deputy.

The Red Cross was called to assist Perkins.