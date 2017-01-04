Fire marshal reports 920 acres burned

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Wise County Fire Marshal’s office said in a press release Tuesday that 920 acres were burned in a grass fire that started near Crafton Dec. 29.

The fire started at 515 County Road 1787 at 11:20 a.m. but quickly grew, consuming 50 to 100 acres almost immediately, according to the press release.

“The fire was 70 percent contained as of 10:30 p.m. on the 29th, and fire operations were suspended for safety reasons,” the press release says. “The Crafton VFD continued to patrol the fire lines throughout the night.”

Starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 30, various agencies helped with fire containment, and “all operations were completed and the fire was called 100 percent contained at 5:30 p.m. [Dec. 30] with all agencies being released.”

According to the press release, three structures burned, including a small barn; an 18-wheeler trailer used for storage; and a cabin.

Seventeen structures were saved due to firefighting efforts, and 39 structures were threatened by the blaze.