Fire destroys trailer home

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Tags: New Fairview

Fire destroyed a trailer home at 102 Lange Way in New Fairview Friday night.

Firefighters from East Wise, Decatur, Rhome, Newark and Haslet battled the blaze that was reported at 10 p.m. as a fire investigation.

By the time the first units arrived, the home was fully involved.

“The whole back side was on fire,” said Jim Blackney, East Wise assistant fire chief. “We went defensive right off. There was no way to send anyone in.”

The structure was a total loss as the blaze tore through it.

Wise County Assistant Fire Marshal Jeff Doughty investigated the blaze after an extensive overhaul by firefighters. He said the cause of the fire is unknown but appeared to be accidental.

Blackney said the single occupant was out of the home by the time firefighters arrived. Medics were called to the scene to check the man for smoke inhalation. He refused to go to the hospital.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the resident.