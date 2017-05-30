Fire destroys trailer home

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Fire destroyed a trailer home on Airfield Road in Aurora Friday.

The trailer at 208 Airfield Road was fully involved when the first engine from Boyd arrived at the blaze in Newark’s fire district.

“Half of the mobile home was fully involved, and it was spreading to the other half. Our guys went to the front door to try an interior attack but encountered too much fire,” said Boyd Fire Chief Chris Caster. “They went all defensive.”

The resident of the home was out of it when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from Newark, Rhome, Boyd and Cottondale responded to the blaze.

Jeff Doughty of the Wise County Fire Marshal’s office said the fire originated in the back left corner of the structure. Video from a drone flown over the trailer showed heavy roof damage in the corner. A noticeable gap was seen from the front of the structure where fire tore through it.

Doughty was waiting to talk to the resident to determine the cause of the blaze.

A propane tank in the rear of the structure was secured, according to Caster.