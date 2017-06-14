Fire destroys rock home

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 14



A single-story home north of Decatur was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

The home, owned by Jerry Stephens, was on County Road 2228, which intersects Farm Road 51 near Decatur Livestock Market.

Wise County Fire Marshal Jeff Doughty said Stephens and his mother live at the address and were home when the fire started. Doughty confirmed the house was a total loss.

Firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames and spent several hours making external attacks on the structure.

Decatur and Greenwood-Slidell fire departments responded to the scene.

As of press time Tuesday, the fire was under investigation by the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office.