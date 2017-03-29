Fire destroys house

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: fire, Lake Bridgeport

Two structures near Lake Bridgeport were destroyed by fire Friday night.

Five fire departments responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Private Road 1520 near Lake Bridgeport around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The first units on the scene reported a single-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport, Chico, Sand Flat and Runaway Bay responded.

Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard said the fire destroyed both an unoccupied home and a storage building. The fire was fanned by a 30-mile-per-hour wind, which also caused a 3-acre grass fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Beard said.

The home’s owner, Cecil Sanderlin of Hurst, was at the property at the time but was not injured, Beard said.