Fire damages Bridgeport home

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A Bridgeport home was damaged by fire Wednesday morning.

The Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to report of a structure fire in the 1900 block of Halsell Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday and found a shed behind a home on fire.

Fire departments from Decatur and Paradise were also called to provide mutual aid, and Wise County EMS was called to provide rehab.

The fire caused major damage to the shed and also caused damage to one side of a mobile home a few feet away.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious. The fire may have started from an electric cord feeding a space heater, he said.

The Wise County Disaster Action Team with the American Red Cross was called to assist the family whose home was damaged.