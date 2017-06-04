Finney gets life

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, June 4, 2017



A month after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, a Lubbock man was given the maximum sentence on two charges.

Chester Lee Finney, 32, was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony. He was also sentenced to 20 years in prison on a third degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure. The sentences will run concurrently.

A Wise County jury found Finney guilty of both charges on May 3 at the conclusion of a two-day trial in 271st District Court in Decatur. Finney had elected to be sentenced by District Judge John Fostel rather than by the jury.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fostel delivered the verdict after reviewing the presentence investigation report.

Assistant District Attorney Lindy Borchardt said Finney was deserving of a life sentence.

“Justice was served,” she said. “It was the only sentence that would provide protection to the children in our community.”

During the trial, the victim testified that Finney had invited her to sleep in the bed with him. She fell asleep, but when she woke up, she was on top of Finney being sexually assaulted, she told the jury. She was 7 years old at the time of the assault, which took place at a family member’s home in Wise County.

Finney is also facing a separate indecency with a child charge involving the victim’s older sister for an alleged assault that took place in Tarrant County. That case is pending in Tarrant County.

The older sister also testified about her alleged assault at the trial last month in Wise County.

The jury deliberated about an hour before delivering the sentence.

Borchardt said Finney faced enhanced punishment on the charges due to a previous sexual assault conviction. She said Finney was required to register as a sex offender after he sexually assaulted his 4-year-old stepbrother when Finney was a juvenile. Finney later served time in prison for twice failing to comply with the sex offender requirements, she said.

The life sentence means Finney will not become eligible for parole until after he has served at least 30 years of his sentence.