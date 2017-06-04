Finally found: Decatur family discovers serviceman’s burial place

By David Talley | Published Saturday, June 4, 2017

Corbin Knox never knew his great-great-uncle Billie North.

North was born in 1924, meaning if he were alive today, he’d be 93. He was killed by German soldiers while parachuting from an airplane in the U.S. invasion of Normandy.

Wednesday, June 6, will mark the 73rd anniversary of D-Day.

While Corbin never had a chance to meet his great-great-uncle Billie, North’s older sister, Oleta Dethloff of Decatur, who is about to turn 95, never forgot him.

“It just broke my heart when they took him to the Army,” Dethloff said. “He was the only brother I had. I didn’t have any sisters. When they took him into the service, I cried like I’d been whipped.”

When Knox’s Fit-N-Wise Muscle baseball team played a tournament Memorial Day weekend, players were encouraged to wear something to memorialize relatives who were veterans. The family knew North had died during the war but weren’t sure what happened to his body.

Dethloff’s daughter, Diann Long, started researching her uncle’s military history. Using the database at findagrave.com, she learned her uncle was buried in France and even found photos of the cemetery her uncle had been in for the last 73 years. Long shared the information with her 10 siblings and mother.

“We didn’t hear a word about Uncle Billie from the time we were informed he was shot down and got his Purple Heart until two weeks ago,” Dethloff’s daughter, Martha Slimp said.

Slimp, the oldest of Dethloff’s children, was the only one alive before North was killed.

“I remember him walking up the path where my mom lived, and he gave me a silver dollar the day he left. I’ve still got it.”

Now the family finally has more information about the man from Dethloff’s stories. She and North grew up in Wise County, and she said her brother was well-known in town before he left for battle.

“I always called him baby boy,” she said. “And when he left to go to the army, it hurt me. I think he got to come home twice or three times. The last time he was over here he got married. Four days after he married, he went back in. We never did see him again. It hurt. It still hurts.”

Dethloff’s other daughter, Lisa Wages, said her uncle’s young wife remarried after he died, but that she kept a photo of him in her wallet and on her mantle. The family now also has a photo of North’s grave marker, a white cross in a field of pristine green grass, overlooking Omaha Beach.

Despite now knowing his resting place, Dethloff remembers North as the younger brother who always kept her close.

“I wouldn’t go to school because Bubba couldn’t go with me,” she said. “They let him start a year early so I would go.

“When I was 10 or 11 years old, I had diphtheria and scarlet fever,” she said. “I liked to have died. I didn’t remember it. He couldn’t come in the house where I was, and he’d sit out on the porch and cry because he wanted to come see me. We were always really close. When he got in a fight, I did, too. It was just the two of us. We were poor people, and we lived like poor people. It was a good life.”

Slimp said learning where North is buried may have opened up old scars for her mother, but ultimately, it’s helped her find a little peace, too.

“She says now she can go to her grave rested because she knows he has a grave,” Slimp said.

Knowing the conclusion of North’s story is also beneficial to little Corbin. Although he never met his great-great-uncle, he now knows his story and honored North’s military service by wearing a baseball cap embroidered with his name and rank in that special, Memorial Day tournament.