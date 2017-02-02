Final payment made for Halsell Street work

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Bridgeport’s street improvement project is now complete.

City council members voted Monday to make the final payments to PaveCon Public Works for construction complete on the Halsell Street Sidewalk Reconstruction and 2014 Street Capital Improvement Project. The project cost the city just over $5 million and included repairs to Halsell, Cates, 11th, 12th and 17th Streets.

The city awarded the project bid to PaveCon in March 2015. Construction began in May of that year. Substantial completion on Halsell Street, the main thoroughfare, was reached in July 2016.

Just because the roads and sidewalks are paved doesn’t mean Halsell Street improvements are finished, however. The city has moved on to the Halsell Street Sidewalk Enhancement Project, awarded to Mann Made Construction in August 2016. The bid included landscaping along the street, handrails, trash cans, tree grates, landscaping bricks and curb stops.

The council approved a change order to the city’s contract with Mann Made Monday for the purpose of adding powder coating to the tree grates, reducing the unit prices of the benches and trash cans and adding 28 days to the project. The change order adds $16,900.

Enhancements to Halsell Street are predicted to be complete in March.