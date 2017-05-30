Filling a need: Volunteers hand out meals over holiday

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

On a picture perfect day after Thanksgiving, Larry Owens is not hitting the malls on his day off or spending time with his family in Indiana.

Instead, for a second straight year, the Boyd Intermediate and Middle School counselor is wrapping up a week of filling a need in the community. Throughout the week off from school, Owens and a group of hearty volunteers handed out sack lunches at Snodgrass Park to children that needed a meal. Throughout the week, they gave away 200 lunches.

“It’s open to anyone that wants to come get a lunch,” Owens said. “We’re here every day, Monday through Friday and even on Thanksgiving.

“To me, it’s heartwarming to give back. I’ve been blessed my whole life. This is my second year at Boyd, and it’s been phenomenal for me. It feels like a family and to be able to give back means a lot.”

Before coming to Boyd, Owens taught at Bridgeport and started a similar program for Thanksgiving week in the community.

“I saw the need come about when I was teaching at Bridgeport. We’d have students that would go home on Friday, and they would not get another meal until breakfast the following Monday,” Owens said.

He knew students needed someone to help bridge the gap over the holidays. In seven years at Bridgeport, he saw the program grow to handing out more than 600 meals during the week. Last year at Boyd, there were 300 meals served.

“We think they go have a meal three times a day, but there’s a lot of struggles that we don’t know about,” Owens said. “We want to help any way we can.”

Owens’ family went to spend the holiday out of state, while he and his daughter stayed behind.

He was joined by several volunteers each day. Many were students and faculty members at Boyd schools.

“It’s an opportunity for them to give back to the community,” Owens said.

Mariela Ramirez was at the park every day to volunteer this week.

“It’s been a great experience to help people,” she said. “It’s been great to see how excited they are to get a lunch.”

The lunches on Friday included a sandwich, fruit and a variety of snacks. Owens said homemade cookies and brownies were also donated.

Along with the lunches, 55 bags of groceries were given out. An individual donor and North Tarrant Church helped cover the cost of the lunch and Grace Fellowship donated the groceries.

In addition to the program during Thanksgiving week, Owens said a non-profit Feeding Wise Kids and the Tarrant Area Food Bank are providing meals for students to take home on weekends in backpacks. For Christmas, Sisters in Christ will be sending meals home for students.

“It’s neat to see how everyone is working to help as many people as we can,” Owens said.