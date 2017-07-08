Fete brings cars, music to downtown

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

The Arcadia Theater in Bridgeport will pay homage to the classics at Flashback Fest, Friday, July 14.

Vince Vance and the Valiants will perform two shows, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., singing rock from the ’50s and ’60s. Pre-sale tickets are available for $20 if you call 940-389-5355, and tickets are $24 at the door. Children 12 and under are half price.

Drivers from the Pontiac-Oakland Club International Convention in Fort Worth will also cruise through downtown July 14, parking their cars on Halsell for public viewing from 1-2 p.m.