Festival marks 35th year

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Butterfield Stage Days

Bridgeport celebrates 35 years of Butterfield Stage Days and more than 150 years of city history this weekend.

Butterfield Stage Days Festival, hosted by the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Harwood Park. Festival-goers will enjoy food and craft vendor booths, free stagecoach rides, a free kids zone, bingo, bounce houses, a DJ to provide music and a barbecue cook-off.

Registration for the cook-off is still open online at bridgeportchamber.org or in person at 812A Halsell St. Cooks may also register the day of at Harwood Park. The entry fee is $150, and the contest has a $6,500 guaranteed payoff.

The Karl Klement Butterfield Stage Days PRCA Rodeo is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Sunset Retreat and Wedding Arena. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $12. Kids under 5 years old get in free. The rodeo is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year with a Pat Waters and the Chain Link Band concert after Saturday’s rodeo. Admittance to the concert is free with purchase of a rodeo ticket.

The carnival in the park will be open Thursday through Saturday.

For more information and a full list of festival vendors, go to bridgeportchamber.org.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 11

5 p.m. – Carnival opens, ticket booths on location

Friday, May 12

5 p.m. – Carnival opens

5:30 p.m. – Parade starts in downtown Bridgeport

7:30 p.m. – Karl Klement Butterfield Stage Days PRCA Rodeo

Saturday, May 13