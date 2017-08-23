Exhibit to feature young artists

By Brian Knox | Published August 23, 2017

Dozens of Chisholm Trail-inspired artwork by local youth will be on display as part of this weekend’s festivities.

The Wise County Art Association and Decatur Main Street are sponsoring the Chisholm Trail Days Youth Art Exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Decatur Visitor Center, 106 S. Trinity St., one block south of the square.

Art Association member and McCarroll Middle School art teacher DeDe Diaczenko said the show will consist of 65 pieces of artwork designed by last year’s sixth grade art students.

Chisholm Trail Days has featured art contests in the past, with winning artwork being used for promotional material for the event, but the art association wanted to get youth more involved this year.

It also became a learning opportunity.

“First we had to figure out where the Chisholm Trail was and why it was important,” Diaczenko said. “We looked at the photography of Erwin Smith who actually rode with cowboys and took pictures of them working, so that was our base idea, and off that, the kids could decide to include anything Texas related: bluebonnets or the flag or the state or anything on the trail.”

Students used markers, colored pencils or paint to create art pieces featuring a variety of western-themed images including cowboys, horses and life on the range.

Two winners were selected to have their artwork used in promotional material for both the art exhibit and the Chisholm Trail Days Festival.

Madi Whitley’s piece includes a Texas flag in the shape of Texas, the states of Oklahoma and Kansas and bluebonnets. Alden Sandford’s piece includes a longhorn in front of a watering hole.

Both winners received $50 and an NRS gift card, and both will get to ride in the Chisholm Trail Days Festival Parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other students who contributed artwork for the exhibit will also have their names placed in a drawing for an NRS gift card.