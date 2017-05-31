Everyone invited to Greenwood homecoming

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Greenwood Homecoming is this weekend, and the organizers emphasized that the luncheon is open to anyone and everyone.

The meet and greet starts at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, with a luncheon to follow at noon at the Greenwood/Slidell Fire Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish or dessert, and drinks will be provided.

The history of Greenwood Homecoming is unclear – it’s believed to have started in the 1800s, with a revival in the 1960s.

“It started as an effort to keep our population involved and allow people to see old friends,” Andrea Duwe said.

Though the focus of the event is the luncheon, the Urquhart Museum, across the street from the fire hall, will also be open for browsing that Sunday.

“There’s a lot of history here in this little community,” museum proprietor Nadine Gage said. “We need some of the younger generation to start getting in there.”

Because so many of the older community members have died off, attendance at Greenwood Homecoming has decreased over the past few years. The women helping put on the event – Duwe, Gage and Linda Hood – would really like to see the newer, younger families in the Greenwood area stop by.

“Come and visit your friends and neighbors,” Hood said.

The invitation is also extended to non-residents who simply appreciate the town.

“Everyone loves Greenwood and its simplicity,” Duwe said. “It seems like a place Norman Rockwell would paint.”