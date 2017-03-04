Everton sentenced on firearm charge

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Crime, Decatur

A Decatur man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison this week for unlawful firearm possession.

Last November, Leland Don Everton, 44, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Conner sentenced Everton to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to federal court records.

Everton was indicted by a federal grand jury last October on one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested July 26 of last year following a traffic stop on U.S. 81/287 near Alvord. An officer stopped Everton for no license plates on a flatbed trailer. Further investigation revealed the trailer had been stolen. The officer also located 12 grams of methamphetamine in Everton’s possession.

On July 29, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant on Everton’s home in the 1700 block of South College Avenue and seized 20 weapons, mostly assault rifles with large capacity magazines, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Sheriff’s investigators contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to find out where the weapons were purchased.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, an agent stated that among the items seized on July 29 was a Sturm, Ruger and Company Inc., model Mini 14 Ranch Rifle, .223 caliber, from behind a door in Everton’s bedroom.

The agent also listened to an audio recording of a jail telephone call made by Everton to his girlfriend, Sabrina Amey. Everton is heard telling Amey to sell the “M-14,” which he said was located “behind the door.”

According to court documents, Everton was convicted in 1999 of the felony charge of attempt manufacturing of methamphetamine and also has a 2001 felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance less than one gram. Both convictions were in Wise County.

Because of his prior felony convictions, Everton could not legally own the firearm, which had been originally manufactured outside of Texas and brought in, affecting interstate commerce, according to the criminal complaint.

In addition to the federal charge, Everton is still facing a first degree felony charge of manufacture/deliver a controlled substance in penalty group 1 in an amount of 4-200 grams in 271st District Court in Decatur.

The investigation also led to the arrest of Amey on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 to 200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. She was indicted last September on possession of a controlled substance 4 to 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her cases are pending in district court as well, according to district court records.