EMS to purchase ATVs to work races, rough terrain

Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Wise County commissioners peppered EMS Administrator Charles Dillard with questions Monday morning but eventually granted his request to purchase all-terrain vehicles, primarily for use at local racetracks.

Dillard asked to use capital expenditure money to purchase three ATVs to be used by Wise County medics while working races at Boyd Raceway, River Valley in Boyd, Oak Hill near Alvord and the Askey Ranch, just outside Decatur.

Commissioners approved the purchase of two. The department has one ATV, but it’s eight or nine years old and will be sold.

Dillard explained that off-duty personnel work the events and use ATVs or four-wheelers that belong to the racetracks, which he said isn’t safe.

“I feel like there’s a liability there because they’re not ours, and there’s really no way to secure a patient,” he said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance asked if the county is under obligation to work these events.

“They pay our employees themselves,” Dillard said. “It does not come out of our budget. If someone is injured, we do our billing, and we collect off that billing.”

Lamance wondered aloud if that was good business.

“If they’re not using us, they’ll probably be using another company and those patients wouldn’t be our patients,” Dillard said. “Last year with Oak Hill we brought in $8,000.”

Dillard explained to the Messenger Tuesday that off-duty personnel take a backup ambulance to work the races. They use that ambulance to treat patients on-scene, but another Wise County ambulance is called to transport the patient.

“If the ambulance leaves the track, they’re required to stop the races,” Dillard said.

He told the Messenger he’d never pursued a contract for ambulance service with the tracks.

“We’ve just always done it with off-duty personnel, and that way the county isn’t out any funding for salaries,” he said.

County Judge J.D. Clark wanted to know how the ATVs would be transported to the track.

“… how are we going to get three of them three different places?” Clark asked.

Dillard said they would utilize the EMS pickup and rescue truck and even his county vehicle.

If the rescue truck was called to an emergency while transporting the ATVs, Dillard said it “would have to pull over, unhitch, put a lock on it and go.”

“If these private events pay our employees directly, should they do anything to offset the cost of the equipment out there for a private, for-profit event?” Clark asked. “I guess right now it’s tax dollars paying for equipment to sit out there.” Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy said there should be a fee for the equipment to be there.

“The most we’re paying is for the fuel to get out there and park, unless they start treating patients,” Dillard said.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White said the arrangement didn’t seem cost effective.

“We’re taking our ambulances down there and parking them and from what I’ve always seen, they sit there idling and that’s hours on those motors,” he said. “I’ve never understood that.”

Dillard explained they had to run continuously to keep stored medications cool.

“I’m not saying don’t do it,” White said. “But we’re not getting our money back on this. It’s your capital money … if you want to spend $65,000 (the estimated cost for three) buying these things.”

According to the Wise County auditor’s office, the purchase of ATVs was not in Dillard’s original capital expenditure plan, but there is $510,479.44 left in the fund.

Clark noted during the meeting that Dillard planned to use part of that money to purchase “one more ambulance.”

Dillard said the ambulance would cost $275,000, and he’s earmarked $300,000.

It was also discussed that the ATVs would be used for emergencies on the LBJ National Grasslands and other remote areas.

“I’m all for buying one or some, but I don’t know if three …” Kennedy trailed off.

Dillard said the thought in requesting three was if multiple races were occurring at one time.

“We’re essentially buying three pieces of equipment to cover private events,” Clark said.

Lamance piped up: “That’s not good logic right there.”

Kennedy acknowledged a comment by Dillard that the county is becoming more popular for racing and off-road events.

“We need to take care of these folks when they come here,” Kennedy said. “They bring in lots of tax dollars.”

Clark also agreed something is needed due to the nature and terrain of Wise County.

Kennedy made the motion to purchase two at an estimated cost of $22,474 each, which includes a trailer and slide-in unit attached to the ATV to safely secure patients.

The motion passed 3-1 with Lamance casting the lone vote against.

“I’d be for one,” he said.

Clark said he wants to further discuss with Dillard the possibility of event organizers paying a fee to off-set the expense associated with using county equipment.