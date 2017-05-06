EMS’ ATV purchase put on hold

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

The purchase of two all-terrain vehicles by Wise County EMS has been put on hold until county officials’ questions about liability and insurance can be resolved.

County commissioners approved on April 24 the purchase of two ATVs to be used by Wise County medics while working races at Boyd Raceway, River Valley in Boyd, Oak Hill near Alvord and the Askey Ranch, just outside Decatur.

EMS Administrator Charles Dillard made the request, explaining that off-duty personnel work the private events and use ATVs or four-wheelers that belong to the racetracks.

County Attorney James Stainton told the Messenger his initial impression was that an on-duty ambulance was staged at the races, but he became concerned when he found out off-duty personnel were using county equipment to work the races.

“When I found out after the meeting the way they were doing it, I addressed some concerns with [County Judge] J.D. [Clark],” Stainton said. “From a legal perspective, any time we have county equipment on private property, my ears are going to perk up, but when it was off-duty, that’s what piqued my interest.”

Stainton and other county officials consulted with the Texas Association of Counties (TAC), which carries the county’s insurance, and TAC said the manner in which service is being provided and the equipment being used at a private event on private property is not covered.

“We are only going to participate in activities as a county that are insured by TAC,” Clark said. “TAC said providing those services at private events – ‘we’re not OK with that.'”

Dillard said Friday that work at the racetracks was halted last week when the issue with insurance was brought to his attention, but he noted medics could work the tracks off-duty “as long as they’re not utilizing anything that belongs to Wise County.”

Stainton said it’s a benefit to racers to have Wise County medics work the events because “we’re 10 times faster than anyone else out there.”

“They have a direct line to dispatch; they’re all on county radios,” he said, as compared to an outside ambulance service. “And sometimes 60 seconds makes a difference between good and bad.

“That’s why we were doing it. We could provide the best service at a high-risk event,” he said.

Stainton also said having quality paramedics at the races takes pressure off the Wise County ambulances during those shifts.

“It takes a lot of stress off our other ambulances because they don’t have to go to every call,” he said, explaining that outside ambulance services seem to call for transport with every injury, while local medics treat patients on scene and call for transport only when necessary.

“The motives and thought behind (working the races) were good,” Stainton said. “If we can make it work, we’re going to make it work. We’re looking out for the overall county.”

Judge Clark said the issue will be discussed at the May 15 commissioners’ meeting. He anticipates the county will purchase at least one ATV to be used for calls in remote areas of the county such as the LBJ National Grasslands.