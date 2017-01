Election filing period underway

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Election

The filing period for the May 6 city council and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 17.

The following places are on this year’s ballot. Also listed are the people currently in those positions and an update on who has filed.

CITY OF ALVORD

Mayor: Roy King

Place 1: Troy Gregg

Place 2: Cody Swinford

ALVORD SCHOOL BOARD

Place 6: David Warren

Place 7: Charlie Matthews

CITY OF AURORA

Information not available by press time Tuesday.

CITY OF BOYD

Mayor: Rodney Holmes

Place 2: Tim Hammonds

Place 4: Mark Culpepper

BOYD SCHOOL BOARD

Place 1: Rebecca Parr

Place 2: Jake Tackett

Place 3: Jana Tate

Parr and Tackett have filed for re-election. Ken Murray has filed for place 3.

CITY OF BRIDGEPORT

Place 3: Jimmy Meyers

Place 4: Bobby Brazier

Place 5: Billy Fred Walker

All incumbents have filed for re-election.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD

Place 6: Scott Hiler

Place 7: Marci Schnitker

Hiler has filed for re-election. Jessie DeLuna and Linda Duck filed for Place 7.

CITY OF CHICO

At-large: Gary Fatheree

At-large: Colleen Self

At-large: Vacant

CHICO SCHOOL BOARD

Place 6: G.A. Buckner

Place 7: Doug Bowyer

An earlier version of this list incorrectly stated places 1 and 2 were on the ballot this year.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD

Place 3: Jim Lamirand

Place 4: Jeff Alling

Jennifer Wren has filed for Place 3.

CITY OF DECATUR

Place 2: Susan Cocanougher

Place 4: Margaret Doubrava

Place 6: Randy Parker

Cocanougher and Doubrava filed for re-election. Parker has filed to run for Place 6.

CITY OF LAKE BRIDGEPORT

Information was not available by press time Tuesday.

CITY OF NEW FAIRVIEW

Mayor: Joe Max Wilson

Two at-large seats: Louis Moran, Curtis Kent

Wilson, Moran and Kent have filed for re-election.

CITY OF NEWARK

Mayor: Gary Van Wagner

Place 4: Mark Wondolowski

Place 5: Eric Fleischer

NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD

Place 5: Devonna Holland

Place 6: Lillian Rauch

Place 7: Mel Fuller

Rauch and Fuller have filed for re-election.

CITY OF RHOME

Place 1: Ronnie Moore

Place 2: Amanda Johnson

Place 3: Tim Robinson

No one has filed.

CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY

Three at-large seats held by Dan Ticer, Jerry St. John and Berry White.

Ticer, St. John and Deborah Lewis have filed.

The Slidell and Paradise school boards and the Paradise City Council hold their elections in the fall.