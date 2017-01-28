Election filing period underway

The filing period for the May 6 city council and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 17.
The following places are on this year’s ballot. Also listed are the people currently in those positions and who has filed to run as of Jan. 27.
CITY OF ALVORD
- Mayor: Roy King
- Place 1: Troy Gregg
- Place 2: Cody Swinford
ALVORD SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: David Warren
- Place 7: Charlie Matthews
Warren has filed for place 6.
CITY OF AURORA
- Mayor: Terry Solomon
- Ward I: Bill McCurdy
- Ward II: Rick Boland
- Ward III: Rick Smith
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
CITY OF BOYD
- Mayor: Rodney Holmes
- Place 2: Tim Hammonds
- Place 4: Mark Culpepper
BOYD SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 1: Rebecca Parr
- Place 2: Jake Tackett
- Place 3: Jana Tate
Parr and Tackett have filed for re-election. Ken Murray has filed for place 3.
CITY OF BRIDGEPORT
- Place 3: Jimmy Meyers
- Place 4: Bobby Brazier
- Place 5: Billy Fred Walker
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: Scott Hiler
- Place 7: Marci Schnitker
Hiler has filed for re-election. Jessie DeLuna and Linda Duck filed for Place 7.
CITY OF CHICO
- Mayor: Karen Garrison
Three at-large seats: One is vacant. Two are held by Gary Fatheree and Colleen Self.
CHICO SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: G.A. Buckner
- Place 7: Doug Bowyer
DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 3: Jim Lamirand
- Place 4: Jeff Alling
Jennifer Wren has filed for Place 3. Misti Davie, Glen Harrison and Rex Hoskins have filed for Place 4.
CITY OF DECATUR
- Place 2: Susan Cocanougher
- Place 4: Margaret Doubrava
- Place 6: Randy Parker
Cocanougher and Doubrava filed for re-election. Parker has filed to run for Place 6.
CITY OF LAKE BRIDGEPORT
Three at-large seats held by Paul Graff, Ray Rogers and Manley Gregory.
Gregory has filed for re-election.
CITY OF NEW FAIRVIEW
- Mayor: Joe Max Wilson
- Two at-large seats: Louis Moran, Curtis Kent
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
CITY OF NEWARK
- Mayor: Gary Van Wagner
- Place 4: Mark Wondolowski
- Place 5: Eric Fleischer
NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 5: Devonna Holland
- Place 6: Lillian Rauch
- Place 7: Mel Fuller
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
CITY OF RHOME
- Place 1: Ronnie Moore
- Place 2: Amanda Johnson
- Place 3: Tim Robinson
Amanda Johnson filed for Place 2.
CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY
- Three at-large seats: Dan Ticer, Jerry St. John and Berry White
Ticer, St. John and Deborah Lewis have filed.
The Slidell and Paradise school boards and the Paradise City Council hold their elections in the fall.