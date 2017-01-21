Election filing period opens

The filing period for the May 6 city council and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 17.
The following places are on this year’s ballot. Also listed are the people currently in those positions and an update on who has filed.
CITY OF ALVORD
- Mayor: Roy King
- Place 1: Robert Carpenter
- Place 2: Cody Swinford
ALVORD SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: David Warren
- Place 7: Charlie Matthews
CITY OF AURORA
Information was not available by press time.
CITY OF BOYD
- Mayor: Rodney Holmes
- Place 2: Tim Hammonds
- Place 4: Mark Culpepper
BOYD SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 1: Rebecca Parr
- Place 2: Jake Tackett
- Place 3: Jana Tate
Parr and Tackett have filed for re-election. Ken Murray has filed for place 3.
CITY OF BRIDGEPORT
- Place 3: Jimmy Meyers
- Place 4: Bobby Brazier
- Place 5: Billy Fred Walker
Meyers has filed for re-election.
BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: Scott Hiler
- Place 7: Marci Schnitker
Hiler has filed for re-election. Jessie DeLuna filed for Place 7.
CITY OF CHICO
- At-large: Gary Fatheree
- At-large: Colleen Self
- At-large: Vacant
CHICO SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 1: Brian Hand
- Place 2: Mark Tate
DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 3: Jim Lamirand
- Place 4: Jeff Alling
CITY OF DECATUR
- Place 2: Susan Cocanougher
- Place 4: Margaret Doubrava
- Place 6: Randy Parker
Cocanougher has filed for re-election. Parker has filed to run for Place 6.
CITY OF LAKE BRIDGEPORT
Information not available by press time.
CITY OF NEW FAIRVIEW
Information not available by press time.
CITY OF NEWARK
- Mayor: Gary Van Wagner
- Place 4: Mark Wondolowski
- Place 5: Eric Fleischer
NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 5: Devonna Holland
- Place 6: Lillian Rauch
- Place 7: Mel Fuller
Rauch and Fuller have filed for re-election.
CITY OF RHOME
- Place 1: Ronnie Moore
- Place 2: Amanda Johnson
- Place 3: Tim Robinson
No one has filed.
CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY
Three at-large seats held by Dan Ticer, Jerry St. John and Berry White.
No one has filed.
The Slidell and Paradise school boards and the Paradise City Council hold their elections in the fall.