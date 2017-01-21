NEWS HEADLINES

Election filing period opens

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017
Tags:

The filing period for the May 6 city council and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 17.

The following places are on this year’s ballot. Also listed are the people currently in those positions and an update on who has filed.

CITY OF ALVORD

  • Mayor: Roy King
  • Place 1: Robert Carpenter
  • Place 2: Cody Swinford

ALVORD SCHOOL BOARD

  • Place 6: David Warren
  • Place 7: Charlie Matthews

CITY OF AURORA

Information was not available by press time.

CITY OF BOYD

  • Mayor: Rodney Holmes
  • Place 2: Tim Hammonds
  • Place 4: Mark Culpepper

BOYD SCHOOL BOARD

  • Place 1: Rebecca Parr
  • Place 2: Jake Tackett
  • Place 3: Jana Tate

Parr and Tackett have filed for re-election. Ken Murray has filed for place 3.

CITY OF BRIDGEPORT

  • Place 3: Jimmy Meyers
  • Place 4: Bobby Brazier
  • Place 5: Billy Fred Walker

Meyers has filed for re-election.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD

  • Place 6: Scott Hiler
  • Place 7: Marci Schnitker

Hiler has filed for re-election. Jessie DeLuna filed for Place 7.

CITY OF CHICO

  • At-large: Gary Fatheree
  • At-large: Colleen Self
  • At-large: Vacant

CHICO SCHOOL BOARD

  • Place 1: Brian Hand
  • Place 2: Mark Tate

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD

  • Place 3: Jim Lamirand
  • Place 4: Jeff Alling

CITY OF DECATUR

  • Place 2: Susan Cocanougher
  • Place 4: Margaret Doubrava
  • Place 6: Randy Parker

Cocanougher has filed for re-election. Parker has filed to run for Place 6.

CITY OF LAKE BRIDGEPORT

Information not available by press time.

CITY OF NEW FAIRVIEW

Information not available by press time.

CITY OF NEWARK

  • Mayor: Gary Van Wagner
  • Place 4: Mark Wondolowski
  • Place 5: Eric Fleischer

NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD

  • Place 5: Devonna Holland
  • Place 6: Lillian Rauch
  • Place 7: Mel Fuller

Rauch and Fuller have filed for re-election.

CITY OF RHOME

  • Place 1: Ronnie Moore
  • Place 2: Amanda Johnson
  • Place 3: Tim Robinson

No one has filed.

CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY

Three at-large seats held by Dan Ticer, Jerry St. John and Berry White.

No one has filed.

The Slidell and Paradise school boards and the Paradise City Council hold their elections in the fall.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?