Election filing period continues

The filing period for the May 6 city council and school board elections ends Friday, Feb. 17.
The following places are on this year’s ballot. Also listed are the people currently in those positions and those who have filed to run as of Feb. 10.
CITY OF ALVORD
- Mayor: Roy King
- Place 1: Troy Gregg
- Place 2: Cody Swinford
Michael Lane Clark has filed for place 2.
ALVORD SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: David Warren
- Place 7: Charlie Matthews
Warren and Matthews have filed for re-election.
CITY OF AURORA
- Mayor: Terry Solomon
- Ward I: Bill McCurdy
- Ward II: Rick Boland
- Ward III: Rick Smith
All incumbents have filed for re-election. Janet Derting has filed for mayor.
CITY OF BOYD
- Mayor: Rodney Holmes
- Place 2: Tim Hammonds
- Place 4: Mark Culpepper
All incumbents have filed.
BOYD SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 1: Rebecca Parr
- Place 2: Jake Tackett
- Place 3: Jana Tate
Parr and Tackett have filed for re-election. Ken Murray has filed for place 3.
CITY OF BRIDGEPORT
- Place 3: Jimmy Meyers
- Place 4: Bobby Brazier
- Place 5: Billy Fred Walker
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: Scott Hiler
- Place 7: Marci Schnitker
Hiler has filed for re-election. Jessie DeLuna and Linda Duck filed for Place 7.
CITY OF CHICO
- Mayor: Karen Garrison
- Three at-large seats: One is vacant. Two are held by Gary Fatheree and Colleen Self.
Euell Gale Rackley, Roger Alan Mead and Colleen Self have filed to run for mayor. Rickey Dean Bowling has filed for an at-large seat.
CHICO SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 6: G.A. Buckner
- Place 7: Doug Bowyer
Both incumbents have filed.
DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 3: Jim Lamirand
- Place 4: Jeff Alling
Jennifer Wren has filed for Place 3. Misti Davie, Glen Harrison and Rex Hoskins have filed for Place 4.
CITY OF DECATUR
- Place 2: Susan Cocanougher
- Place 4: Margaret Doubrava
- Place 6: Randy Parker
Cocanougher and Doubrava filed for re-election. Parker has filed to run for Place 6.
CITY OF LAKE BRIDGEPORT
- Three at-large seats held by Paul Graff, Ray Rogers and Manley Gregory.
Gregory has filed for re-election.
CITY OF NEW FAIRVIEW
- Mayor: Joe Max Wilson
- Two at-large seats: Louis Moran, Curtis Kent
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
CITY OF NEWARK
- Mayor: Gary Van Wagner
- Place 4: Mark Wondolowski
- Place 5: Eric Fleischer
NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD
- Place 5: Devonna Holland
- Place 6: Lillian Rauch
- Place 7: Mel Fuller
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
CITY OF RHOME
- Place 1: Ronnie Moore
- Place 2: Amanda Johnson
- Place 3: Tim Robinon
Amanda Johnson filed for Place 2.
CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY
- Three at-large seats: Dan Ticer, Jerry St. John and Berry White
White, Ticer, St. John and Deborah Lewis have filed.
The Slidell and Paradise school boards and the Paradise City Council hold their elections in the fall.