Election filing period continues

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

The filing period for the May 6 city council and school board elections ends Friday, Feb. 17.

The following places are on this year’s ballot. Also listed are the people currently in those positions and those who have filed to run as of Feb. 10.

CITY OF ALVORD

Mayor: Roy King

Place 1: Troy Gregg

Place 2: Cody Swinford

Michael Lane Clark has filed for place 2.

ALVORD SCHOOL BOARD

Place 6: David Warren

Place 7: Charlie Matthews

Warren and Matthews have filed for re-election.

CITY OF AURORA

Mayor: Terry Solomon

Ward I: Bill McCurdy

Ward II: Rick Boland

Ward III: Rick Smith

All incumbents have filed for re-election. Janet Derting has filed for mayor.

CITY OF BOYD

Mayor: Rodney Holmes

Place 2: Tim Hammonds

Place 4: Mark Culpepper

All incumbents have filed.

BOYD SCHOOL BOARD

Place 1: Rebecca Parr

Place 2: Jake Tackett

Place 3: Jana Tate

Parr and Tackett have filed for re-election. Ken Murray has filed for place 3.

CITY OF BRIDGEPORT

Place 3: Jimmy Meyers

Place 4: Bobby Brazier

Place 5: Billy Fred Walker

All incumbents have filed for re-election.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD

Place 6: Scott Hiler

Place 7: Marci Schnitker

Hiler has filed for re-election. Jessie DeLuna and Linda Duck filed for Place 7.

CITY OF CHICO

Mayor: Karen Garrison

Three at-large seats: One is vacant. Two are held by Gary Fatheree and Colleen Self.

Euell Gale Rackley, Roger Alan Mead and Colleen Self have filed to run for mayor. Rickey Dean Bowling has filed for an at-large seat.

CHICO SCHOOL BOARD

Place 6: G.A. Buckner

Place 7: Doug Bowyer

Both incumbents have filed.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD

Place 3: Jim Lamirand

Place 4: Jeff Alling

Jennifer Wren has filed for Place 3. Misti Davie, Glen Harrison and Rex Hoskins have filed for Place 4.

CITY OF DECATUR

Place 2: Susan Cocanougher

Place 4: Margaret Doubrava

Place 6: Randy Parker

Cocanougher and Doubrava filed for re-election. Parker has filed to run for Place 6.

CITY OF LAKE BRIDGEPORT

Three at-large seats held by Paul Graff, Ray Rogers and Manley Gregory.

Gregory has filed for re-election.

CITY OF NEW FAIRVIEW

Mayor: Joe Max Wilson

Two at-large seats: Louis Moran, Curtis Kent

All incumbents have filed for re-election.

CITY OF NEWARK

Mayor: Gary Van Wagner

Place 4: Mark Wondolowski

Place 5: Eric Fleischer

NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD

Place 5: Devonna Holland

Place 6: Lillian Rauch

Place 7: Mel Fuller

All incumbents have filed for re-election.

CITY OF RHOME

Place 1: Ronnie Moore

Place 2: Amanda Johnson

Place 3: Tim Robinon

Amanda Johnson filed for Place 2.

CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY

Three at-large seats: Dan Ticer, Jerry St. John and Berry White

White, Ticer, St. John and Deborah Lewis have filed.

The Slidell and Paradise school boards and the Paradise City Council hold their elections in the fall.