Election day is Tuesday

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Election

If you haven’t voted yet, you’ve got one last chance on election day Tuesday.

Take notice that the place you vote on Tuesday might be different from the place you voted last November.

“We consolidate down our polling locations every odd November in these constitutional elections – every county does, to save taxpayer money,” said Wise County Elections Administrator Sabra Srader.

Because these constitutional amendment elections usually draw a much smaller turnout than governor or presidential election years, only four voting locations will be open, one in each commissioner precinct.

Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 22 will vote at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut in Decatur.

Precincts 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19 will vote at Assumption Catholic Church, 1305 S. Deer Park in Decatur.

Precincts 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 will vote at Bridgeport Lions Hall, 1107 8th St. in Bridgeport.

Precincts 20, 23, 24, 25 and 27 will vote at Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd.

Srader said signs will be posted on the doors of the regular voting precinct polling locations letting people know where their consolidated voting location is located.

Unlike early voting, which allowed voters to vote at any of the four voting locations, election day voters must vote at their assigned consolidated polling location.

Voting will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The ballot includes seven Texas constitutional amendment propositions:

Prop. 1: Property tax exemption on homes donated to partially disabled veterans.

Prop. 2: A change in home equity lending rules.

Prop. 3: Limiting terms of certain appointed officeholders.

Prop. 4: A requirement that the attorney general be notified of a challenge of the constitutionality of a state statute and create a waiting period before the court can rule.

Prop. 5: Expands the number of professional sports teams who can hold charitable raffles.

Prop. 6: Creates a property tax exemption for the surviving spouse of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Prop. 7: Permits credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.

Voters in Paradise will vote on city council and school board elections.

The Paradise City Council election features two contested races. Chris Harris and Robert Owensby are running for Place 4, while Michael Robertson and John Ward are running for Place 5.

The Paradise School Board features four contested races. Heath Smith, Kevin Howerton and Deidre Wise are running for Place 3; Jan Cosgrove, Jody Yates and Susie Burt are running for Place 4; Chad Cox and Scott Cox are running for Place 5; and Kendall Williams, Renea Remmele and Mike Christensen are running for Place 7 for an unexpired term.

Voters in the city of Decatur will consider a Wise County Water Supply District proposition on their ballot.

The special election for the water district is required due to the city annexing property since the last election in May. Each time land is annexed, residents in the water district are required to approve the newly annexed areas in order to levy the water district tax rate on those newly annexed properties. The vote will not affect the current tax rate.

Voters will still be required by state law to present a photo ID at the polls, but voters who do not have a valid photo ID can fill out a reasonable impediment declaration form as long as they present one of the other acceptable forms of identification.

The two-week early voting period ended Friday with an unofficial total of 704 votes cast.

Election results will be posted as they are available Tuesday night at WCMessenger.com.