Edwards indicted for officer assault

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Grand Jury Indictments

A Bridgeport man accused of threatening officers with knives has been indicted by a Wise County grand jury.

Stephen Marcus Edwards, 22, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of assault family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.

According to the indictment, Edwards lunged at Bridgeport Police Officer Richard Taylor with two knives during a confrontation on Jan. 22 in Bridgeport.

Officers had responded to a call about a physical disturbance at the P&W Trailer Park on Chico Highway. A family member told officers that Edwards had left the home, and officers searched the heavily wooded area behind the home until Edwards was found.

Police Chief Steve Stanford said Edwards became verbally aggressive and took out two knives, threatening officers. After refusing the officers’ commands to drop the knife, Taylor deployed a stun gun.

Edwards was disarmed and arrested.

The interaction was captured on video from a body camera on the officer.

Edwards was also charged with the felony assault of a family member after he allegedly choked his younger brother during a fight that same evening.

The grand jury met April 20 and also returned the following felony indictments:

Theron Ray Justice, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Joshua Ray Johnson, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Joshuwa Ryan Crittenden, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Brian Lee Blackman, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Brian Evan Marcum, obstruction or retaliation

William James McLaughlin, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Randy Allen Owens, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Bobby Gene Pitcock, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Laci Chantelle Postell, injury to a child/disabled with intent bodily injury

Moises Ruiz, assault family/household member with previous conviction

David Nathaniel Sparks Jr., assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Jason Paul Thatcher, injury to a child/disabled with intent bodily injury

David Stephen Vongpathoum, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Vicky Doendra White, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Alex Cole Torres, burglary of a habitation

Alex Cole Torres, burglary of a building

Tamyra Louise Perez, forgery financial instrument

Juan Carlos Isaac-Vallejo, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Clayton Carl Appleby, possession of a controlled substance 1 less than 1 gram, methamphetamine

Zack Allen Bradley, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, cocaine

Joshua Kane Ellis, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams, methamphetamine

Joshua Kane Ellis, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams, methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Jacqueline Lois Stephens, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, methamphetamine

Amanda Marie Gallippo, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, methamphetamine

Becky Jowleen Godfrey, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, methamphetamine

Bryan Edward Logan, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, methamphetamine

Scott Allen Gray, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, methamphetamine

Bobby Alexi Gusman, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, methamphetamine

Reed Ashton Hair, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Reynaldo Candelario Picon, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-200 grams, methamphetamine

Daniel Jackson Roesch, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, methamphetamine

Paul Allen Steele, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Clinton Scott Shipp, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, methamphetamine

Michael Shane Smith, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, methamphetamine

Troix Whitehead, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, THC

Colby Kane Williamson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, methamphetamine

Jeffery Shayne Bridges, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Kecia Deane Elliott, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent serious bodily injury/mental

Jacqueline Lois Stephens, abandon endanger child criminal negligence (7 counts)

Joshua Kane Ellis, abandon endanger child criminal negligence (7 counts)

Joshuwa Ryan Crittenden, abandon endanger child criminal negligence (4 counts)