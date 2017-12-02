Edwards files to run for land commissioner

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

Tags: Election

Davey Edwards of Alvord filed this week with the state Republican Party to run for Texas land commissioner.

He’ll face incumbent George P. Bush and Rick Range of Sherman in the March 6 Republican primary.

In local races, two more people made their candidacies official – Julie Schooling, running for county clerk, and Tammy Sosa, running for Precinct 2 justice of the peace.

According to Wise County Republican Party Chair Allen Williamson, the complete list of candidates who have filed to run for local office as of Nov. 30 include: (Incumbents are noted with an asterisk.)

County judge – J.D. Clark*

Precinct 2 county commissioner – Kevin Burns*, Johnny Wall

Precinct 4 county commissioner – Gaylord Kennedy*

County treasurer – Katherine Canova Hudson*

County clerk – Sherry Coursey Lemon*, Julie Schooling

District clerk – Brenda Starnes Rowe*

Precinct 1 justice of the peace – Jan Morrow*

Precinct 2 justice of the peace – Ashly Coker DoByns, Callie Watts Manning*, Kim Redman, Tammy Cowley Sosa

Precinct 3 justice of the peace – Mandy Hopkins Hays*

Precinct 4 justice of the peace – Todd Bailey, Kent C. “Bucky” Manoushagian

Precinct 3 constable (remainder of unexpired term) – Charles B. Applewhite, Cary Mellema

State Rep. Phil King and Sen. Craig Estes have both filed for re-election with the state Republican Party. Pat Fallon filed to run against Estes in the Republican primary.

Filing opened Nov. 11 and runs through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.