Eaton receives Legacy Award

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Northwest

Messenger publisher Roy Eaton was presented April 22 with the 2017 Legacy Award by the Northwest ISD Education Foundation.

The award, presented at the Northwest Heritage Gala, recognizes Eaton’s dedication and commitment to the foundation over the past 18 years.

Eaton was accompanied by his wife, Jeannine, and family and friends who gathered to witness the surprise ceremony.

“I was honored to be one of the founding board members of the Northwest Education Foundation, and my dad and Jeannine’s dad were on the founding school board for Northwest ISD in 1949,” Eaton said in an acceptance speech. “We have a long history and are so thankful.”

The Eatons have been one of the largest contributors to NEF since its inception in 1999.